Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 151,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 67,080 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Get Our Latest Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

VIRT stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.