Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.16% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $492,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 159.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 361,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

