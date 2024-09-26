Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in eBay by 42.3% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in eBay by 325.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in eBay by 88.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in eBay by 435.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.29. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $65.44.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

