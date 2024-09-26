Caxton Associates LP Has $1.62 Million Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after acquiring an additional 855,739 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of AGIO opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.