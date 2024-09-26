Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,547 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 323,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $202.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.08.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

