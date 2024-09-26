Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,272 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 63.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America decreased their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

