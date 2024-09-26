Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Raised by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,078 shares during the period. Centene comprises 2.9% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Centene were worth $175,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.13 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

