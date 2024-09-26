Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Choice Hotels International worth $80,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $2,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 3,953.67% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 7,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $1,019,827.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,241 shares of company stock worth $5,517,383. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

