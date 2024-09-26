Citigroup Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $11.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,460,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $47,469.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,489. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth $1,279,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Upwork by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 199,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,668 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

