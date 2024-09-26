Citigroup Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$54.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE:GIL opened at C$63.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.57. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$36.59 and a twelve month high of C$63.68.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.5684287 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Also, Senior Officer Jason De Haan sold 19,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.05, for a total value of C$803,365.25. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,620 shares of company stock worth $4,870,471. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.