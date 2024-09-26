Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 381,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 648,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

