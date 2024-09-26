Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $987,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $3,791,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 1.1 %

CMCO stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $980.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

