Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,173 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6,662.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 176,763 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $4,633,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $4,593,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 213.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 47,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 36,848 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $110.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

