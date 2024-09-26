Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

PEN stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,372 shares of company stock worth $6,854,502. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

