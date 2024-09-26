Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000.

BATS FLBL opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

