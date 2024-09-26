Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,770,648 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 142,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $83,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Community Bank System by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Community Bank System by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

CBU opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $63.95.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

