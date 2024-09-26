Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.