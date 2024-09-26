Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.60

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.46 ($0.03), with a volume of 1620273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

Cora Gold Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

