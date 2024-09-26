Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,893 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,324,409.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,921 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,281 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $124.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $132.01.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

