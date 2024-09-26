Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,448 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $572.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $554.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $576.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.