Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 130,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $59.33.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

