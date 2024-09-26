Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $36.58 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,969 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $36,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $221.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $221.85. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

