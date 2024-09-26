Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79,596 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $548,013,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $120,746,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $78.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

