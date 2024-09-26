DE Burlo Group Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,031.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,034.01. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

