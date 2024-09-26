Decade Renewable Partners LP Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Decade Renewable Partners LP lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for about 1.2% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 323.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after buying an additional 317,775 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,672,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

GTLS stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $142.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mahoney purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

