Decade Renewable Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,257 shares during the period. Evergy comprises about 5.5% of Decade Renewable Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Decade Renewable Partners LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.17%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $941,810 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

