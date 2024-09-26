Decade Renewable Partners LP Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP owned 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

