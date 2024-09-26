Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.56 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.99.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.5% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

