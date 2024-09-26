Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 1,493,852 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493,852 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor accounts for about 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 8.33% of Owens & Minor worth $86,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.