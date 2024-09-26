Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 8,955 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 185.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.0 %

FLS opened at $52.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.