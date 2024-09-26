Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires New Holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.27% of Humacyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 693.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humacyte by 3,301.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUMA stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.47. Humacyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte ( NASDAQ:HUMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humacyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $1,792,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at $26,070,049.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at $26,070,049.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

