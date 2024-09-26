Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 2,197 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $634.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $635.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

