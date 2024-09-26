Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 309.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Innodata were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.08 million, a PE ratio of 256.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Innodata Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

