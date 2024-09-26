Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Stock Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,825 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 3.34% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $40,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Estuary Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,387,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $5,543,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DAWN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

DAWN stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

