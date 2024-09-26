Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Grows Stock Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,196 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 1.69% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EYPT opened at $8.15 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $424.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EYPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

