Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $1.22 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 536.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 41,282 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

