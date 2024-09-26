Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Makes New $29.11 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 119,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,111,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $272.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.