Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases 3,115 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

