Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 597,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

10x Genomics stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

