Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 30,788 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EPC opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.