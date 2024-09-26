Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases Shares of 89,619 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambac Financial Group news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Ksenak purchased 5,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 116,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,699. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

AMBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ambac Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

AMBC stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

