Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $1.20 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 2,552.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 46.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.72 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.