Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $1.28 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ZBRA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

