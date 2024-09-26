Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $1.33 Million Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 107,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James G. Kelly bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

VYX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

