Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $2.21 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 36.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE:KWR opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

