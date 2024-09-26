Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes $4.08 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 192,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.34% of Phreesia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth $209,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $62,768.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,947,630.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

