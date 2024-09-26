Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 975,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,584,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.0% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

