Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 21,460 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.66% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,286 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,728,000 after acquiring an additional 869,676 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,398,000 after acquiring an additional 581,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 575,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FR opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.