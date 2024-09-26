Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 62,525 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,525 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $42,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,805.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 178,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,023.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Stock Down 2.9 %

Deluxe stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $833.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.90 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.84%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

