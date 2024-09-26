Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

